Number12: Prez. Akufo Addo's Popularity Has Increased By 20% After Dissolving GFA - Adomako Baafi

The Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party [NPP], Yaw Adomako Baafi has reiterated that the popularity of President Nana Akufo Addo and his party has increased by more than 20% after the removal of Kwesi Nyantakyi and processes to dissolve the Ghana FA.

Nana Addo ordered the arrest of Nyantakyi following this latest expose by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in which Nyantakyi was apparently engaged in some fraudulent activity using the name of the President.

The government has also, through the Attorney General, started processes of dissolving the Ghana Football Association.

And according to the astute politician, a survey has indicated that more people have been interested in the President’s decision to call for a CID arrest of the GFA President in connection to the Anas Aremayaw Anas 'Number12' latest documentary.

In an interview with Accra based Atinka FM, the Mr Baafi opined that President Mahama and the NDC would have won more trust and votes if they had cleaned the GFA based on the Brazil 2014 scandal and Dzamefe Report.

“The GFA were an albatross on our neck and majority of Ghanaians wanted Mr Nyantakyi out of office because of loads of allegations of corruption. A lot had gone bad there.

"From our survey, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and NPP’s popularity has shot up by 20% after calling for the CID arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi and dissolving the Ghana Football Association,” he added.

The allegations and controversies also led to Nyantakyi's resignation on June 8, 2018, as the president of the Ghana Football Association.

The unfortunate incident was reported after an Executive Committee meeting of the Ghana Football Association.

The resignation is believed to have resulted from a provisional ban placed on Nyantakyi for a period of 90 days by the chairperson of the adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee of FIFA.

The ban is expected to restrict Nyantakyi's involvement in any football activities at both national and international levels.