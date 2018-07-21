Kadri Mohammed Joins UAE Side Baniyas SC On Loan

Ghanaian defender Kadri Mohammed has joined United Arab Emirates side Baniyas SC on loan from Austria Vienna ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Mohammed joined Austrian top-flight side in the second half of the 2016 season from Ghana Premier League side AshantiGold SC.

The 22-year-old quickly established himself as a key cog in Thorsten Finke's side, making 10 appearances in his debut season.

The towering guardsman's performance attracted attention from a host of clubs but it is Baniyas that showed much interest in his services.

The Ghanaian defender joined the UAE side on a loan deal with the option to purchase him outright, after completing a successful medical on Thursday.

Mohammed made 32 appearances in all competitions for Austria Vienna last term.

