Percy Tau: Brighton Sign South Africa Striker On Four-Year Deal

Brighton have signed South Africa striker Percy Tau on a four-year deal - and will loan him out for the upcoming Premier League season.

The 24-year-old began his career with Mamelodi Sundowns and won the South African Premier Soccer League with the side in 2014 and 2018.

He has also scored five goals in 12 matches for his country.

"He is a player we have highlighted for the future and there is no doubting his talent," said manager Chris Hughton.

"Percy will go out on loan this season, play regularly and get some experience of European football."

Tau is Brighton's seventh signing of the summer transfer window.

Goalkeepers Jason Steele and David Button, defenders Bernardo and Leon Balogun, midfielder Yves Bissouma and striker Florin Andone have also joined the club.