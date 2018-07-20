Beautiful Beneath Unveiled As Clothing Sponsor Of The 2018 Big Millennium Marathon

Beautiful Beneath, Ghana’s premier lingerie, sportswear, swimwear and sleepwear shop based at East Legon in Accra has joined the list of companies who have shown interest to support the upcoming 2018 Big Millennium Marathon.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Mrs Juliet Gyamfi CEO of the company said they have come on board to support the event scheduled for September 22, 2018, because it promotes healthy living lifestyle and fitness.

She said participation in sports is good for everybody, and it is ideal and appropriate to wear the right apparel for various sporting activities.

She commended the organisers of the Millennium Marathon and prayed that this year’s event would be one of the best.

“We believe that one can look beautiful beneath when they are good physical hence the decision to be part of this year’s marathon” she explained.

Portia Arthur, a representative of Beautiful Beneath said they are offering a 20% discount on all purchases and also organize a sports fashion show on the day of the marathon.

Cathy Morton, managing partner of the Millennium Marathon called on Ghanaians to come out and walk, jog or run on the day.

She hinted that over 15 countries have confirmed their participation.

She also disclosed the Millennium Marathon is to help achieve the millennium development goal of the United Nations.