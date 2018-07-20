Alberto Machado And Rafael Mensah Get Ready To Rumble

Ghana’s Rafael Mensah who is challenging for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Super Featherweight title and his opponent Champion Alberto Machado from the Puerto Rico met for the first time in a press conference and weigh in.

Mensah (31-0, 23 KOs) who is the No. 1 contender will seek to claim the WBA World super featherweight belt from Machado (19-0, 16 KOs) at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

The fight will be on the undercard of Jamie Munguia and Liam Smith. Munguia will be making his first defense of his WBO World super welterweight against the Smith and would be live on HBO Sports.

Should Mensah win, he will be Ghana’s tenth world champion after D.K. Poison, Azumah Nelson, Nana Yaw Konadu, Ike Quartey, Alfred Kotey, Joseph Agbeko, Joshua Clottey, Emmanuel Tagoe and Isaac Dogboe.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Boxing Authority has sent a goodwill and message of success to Mensah to go all out and make himself and the nation proud.