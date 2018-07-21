Ex-Ghana Coach Avram Grant Urges Government To Begin Transformation Of Football From Grassroots

Former Black Stars coach Avram Grant has entreated government to start the transformation of football in Ghana from the grassroots.

Football activities in the West African have been halted following the airing of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigative expose which highlighted corruption in the local game.

According to Grant, government should take advantage of the situation to build football from the grassroots level because the foundation is what will make the country one of the best in the world.

'I think if Ghana will use this opportunity to build from the beginning, to make a good structure, to put three or four targets, no doubt that their football will be okay, because it's a nation of football, everybody loves football, the players want to play and all that, but all the things around it must be done better, the organization," he told Beach FM's Friday Night Football.

"So if Government will use this opportunity to build from the foundation, even if when you have a house and the foundation is strong, the house exists for a long time, so I think if they do it in a right way. If the country's target is to develop players through education, I can assure you that, Ghana will be one of the best teams in the world."

