Badu Thanks Udinese Medical Team, Promises Fireworks This Season

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

Ghana's Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has expressed sincere thanks to the medical team of Udinese for his successful surgery ahead of the season.

The strong midfielder has successfully undergone an arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, conducted by Professor Mariani in the Villa Stuart structure in Rome.

According to the player, he acted on the advice of the medical team after complaining of slight left knee pain.

He told this writer “The medical team advised that I correct the pain after complaining, it was successful and I must thank them for a good job done, I am grateful.”

And responding to his readiness for the coming season, he stated “It is every player's dream for an injury free season, I am mentally and physically ready for the season. I promise to give it my best shot.”

Badu will be unavailable for preseason activities but will be ready for the start of the new campaign as he bids time to recover.

He returned from a season-long loan from Turkish side Bursaspor and he is expected to be one of the key players for manager Julio Velázquez.

Badu, 27, joined Udinese in 2010 and spent most of his career in Italy until he joined Bursaspor last season.

While he was on holiday in Ghana, he featured prominently as an analyst on various media platforms during the Russia 2018 World Cup.