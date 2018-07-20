Kotoko Whip Asokwa Deportivo 4-2 In Friendly

Kumasi Asante Kotoko beat Asokwa Deportivo by four goals to two yesterday. The Kumasi based clubs faced each other in a friendly encounter to keep themselves fit and in good shape as competitive football in the country remains banned.

The country continues to witness the aftermath of the Anas Aremeyaw expose as football administrator and football lovers wait anxiously for when everything will be resolved for football activities to resume in the country. Following the airing of the Number 12 video, Government has since been taking steps to dissolve the Ghana Football Association. First it was a ten days injunction on football related activities.

Later on, Government met with FIFA and a two man committee has been set up to deal with National Teams who have international assignments to honor. The latest on the issue being that court has granted the Registrar Generals Department to take over the assets of the GFA then later on carry on with the liquidation process.

With the above development affecting football activities in the country, a lot of the clubs have been involving themselves in friendly matches to keep their players in shape. So that if any decision comes for the second round of the Ghana Premier League to be played, they will be in good condition to compete.

It is in respect to this that Kumasi Asante Kotoko played with Asokwa Deportivo yesterday in the friendly encounter.

Goals from Kwame Boahene, Michael Yeboah, Obed Owusu and Ibrahim Osman ensured Paa Kwesi Fabian’s men brush aside their opponents of the day.

The Porcupine Warriors witnessed Kwame Boahene return from his long term injury that left him on the sidelines for most periods of the first round of the Ghana Premier League.

The attacker barely showed signs of match rustiness with sharp striking credentials in the six goal thriller capped by a beautiful goal. His return to fitness has been hailed by the teaming fan base of Asante Kotoko even though there is no competitive football going on in the country.