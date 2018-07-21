CAF CONFED. CUP: We Will Beat Aduana Stars In Return Leg. - AS Vita Coach

AS Vita head coach, Jean-Florent Ibenge has insisted that they will do everything to beat Aduana Stars in the return league in the CAF Confederation Cup in Congo.

The Ghana giants defeated the Congolese side 2:1 on Match Day 3 of the CAF's second-tier club competition at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park in Dormaa on Wednesday.

The win propelled Aduana Stars to 3rd on the log with 4 points after three games with AS Vita now sitting 2nd with the same number of points as the Ghanaian side.

"It was not a bad game against Aduana but the results won't help our course. Anyway, congratulations to Aduana," Ibenge said.

"We came into the game early and wanted to win but it was a little difficult. We're going back to work hard and win the return leg.

"We need the three points badly in Kinshasa and we must work towards it right from today. I don't think Aduana can survive there like they did at their home ground," he added.

The two sides will lock horns in the return encounter on July 29 at the Martyrs of Pentecost Stadium in Congo, Kinshasa.