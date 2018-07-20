Neymar Vows To Stay At PSG Amid Real Madrid Speculation

Neymar has dismissed rumours of a Paris Saint-Germain exit as the Brazil star reaffirmed his commitment to the French champions.

Real Madrid – seeking a replacement for new Juventus signing Cristiano Ronaldo – have been strongly linked with Neymar, though the European champions ruled out an approach for the 26-year-old.

Former Barcelona forward Neymar's future dominated headlines towards the back end of the 2017-18 season as talk of a return to Spain intensified.

However, Neymar says he has no plans to leave the Ligue 1 holders following the World Cup in Russia, where Brazil lost to Belgium in the quarter-finals.

"I'll stay. I have a contract with PSG and I've chosen to be there for the challenge, for new things and higher goals," Neymar told Fox Sports.

"I won't change my mind about it. I hope we can have a successful season, with new silverware, too.

"The press enjoys creating rumours, but everyone knows how much I care about PSG."

PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe – who was named best young player as he helped France win the World Cup – has also been linked with Madrid.

Neymar, though, is relishing the opportunity to reunite with the 19-year-old sensation under new PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel.

"He's a phenomenon, a great player. We knew that for a while, I am with him on a daily basis and know just how much quality he has. I'm very happy for him for the World Cup, for the title," Neymar added.

"I believe he can also fight [to be one of the best players in the world] in the next few years. It'll be nice to meet him again, we've been talking daily, even during the World Cup."

Neymar also spoke glowingly about Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon, who has joined PSG from Serie A champions Juventus.

He said: "It'll be an honour to share the dressing room with a goalkeeper as great as Buffon, for his history and for the person he is. He has a lot to offer us, lots of experience."