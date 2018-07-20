Albert Commey Refuses To Allow Gov’t To Tag Him As A Thief

Chief Executive officer for Aduana Stars, Albert Commey has stated with emphasis that he will not allow Government to bran him as a thief because he is not one.

According to Mr Commey, even at gunpoint, he will not allow that accusation to stand.

“I will not allow Government to brand me as a thief. That one even if they point a gun at me I will not agree”, he said in an interview with the media after Aduana beat AS Vita Club.

His comments come following weeks after the airing of Number 12 documentary by Investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas. An investigative piece that has brought the running of football in the country on its knees and in limbo.

The video which brought into the limelight how referees take monies to influence the outcome of football matches, as well as deep rot in the Ghana Football Association, has led to government taking steps to dissolve the institution.

In that regard and what people saw in the Anas Expose, many including some people in Government as well as ordinary Ghanaians have been tagging members of the FA as corrupt people who have been stealing from the institution over the years.

For Mr Albert Commey, he has never taken any money from the GFA and therefore he will not sit idle for him to be branded as a thief. He explained that apart from his allowance, he has never taken any money from the football governing body in the country.

He further disclosed that at times some of the officials at the FA take money for flight when going on assignment in the country. After taking the money they will just take a bus and spend the money.

But for him, Albert Commey he never engaged in such practices because it is against his practices.

The Aduana CEO also accused the current Government of spending money anyhow. Particularly at the recently held delegates conference held in Koforidua.

He opines that the news of how they spent money at the conference is evident that what goes on in Government is worse when compared to the GFA. Therefore members of the FA should not be branded as thieves.

“Look at the pot telling the kettle that it is black”, Albert Commey stated comparing Government to the GFA.