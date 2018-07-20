Ronaldo Touches Down In China For Nike ‘CR7 Tour’

Cristiano Ronaldo has been soaking up the delights China has to offer on day one of his annual ‘CR7 Tour’ along with sponsors Nike.

The Juventus new-boy jetted straight off to the Far East while the ink was still drying on his incredible £100m transfer from Real Madrid.

Ronaldo has touched down in Beijing where he was afforded a hero’s welcome, as fans turned out in their thousands to get a glimpse of their idol.

The Portugal captain made his way to the famous Lama Temple in the city, where he showed off his skills with a dazzling silver football.

Ronaldo took to his social media accounts to share photos of him performing the freestyle tricks at the sacred location, for his 136million Instagram followers to enjoy.

Captioning the snap, Ronaldo wrote: ‘Excited to be back in China! Ready to inspire the future of football.’

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United man was then called up onto a stage which had been specifically erected for his visit, branded all over with his ‘CR7’ signature logo.

Photographers clamoured to get a shot of the star, as Ronaldo applauded the audience and gave out a pair of his trademark Nike Mercurial boots.