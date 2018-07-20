Dele Alli Hires Private Jet To Treat 4 Friends In U.S. & Spain

Tottenham star Dele Alli is making the most of his short summer break by whisking himself and four of friends away to Los Angeles in fine style.

Alli enjoyed a successful World Cup with England by helping them reach the semi-finals and has just two weeks before he is due to report for Tottenham’s pre-season training.

And he spared no expense to make sure those days are spent wisely, hiring out a private jet and heading straight to the east coast of America as part of a well deserved eight-day blowout.

The midfielder is expected to spend several days in a Los Angeles penthouse before travelling to the Spanish island of Ibiza to enjoy the nightlife with four of his closest companions.

One of those lucky enough to be on board was Alli’s best friend Harry Hickford, who posted a picture of the private jet before it took off across the Atlantic.

Jack Warburton, Aaron Greene and Hayes Thomas are the other three gentleman on the trip.

Upon touching down in LA, Alli gave Thomas’s Snapchat a boost by showing off his rapping skills in a short video. The 22-year-old, who is expected to sign a £100,000-a-week deal with Tottenham shortly, came up with his own song.