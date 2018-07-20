Salah Relaxes On The Beach

Life’s a beach for Mohamed Salah as the Liverpool star continued to make the most of his extended time-off after the 2018 World Cup.

The Egyptian looked relaxed in a panama hat, clutching a drink in both hands wearing a pair of swim shorts as the waves from the sea wrapped around his ankles.

He looked a world away from the weary figure who had been dragged down by Egypt’s abortive campaign in Russia.

Salah was forced to miss the opening game as he recovered from the shoulder injury which had curtailed his Champions League final in Kiev.

He returned for the final two group games against Russia and Saudi Arabia, scoring both times, but could not prevent his country losing twice.

The 26-year-old will be well rested, however, ahead of the start of the new Premier League season next month.