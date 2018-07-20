Inter Milan Expecting A Lot From Asamoah & Co., Says Perisic

The midfielder believes the Nerazzurri would have a great season if the new players work very hard.

Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic says the club will need more from Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah and other new players in order to achieve success in the upcoming season.

The 28-year-old Ghana international recently joined the Nerazzurri in a three-year deal.

Perisic, who was influential as Inter booked a Uefa Champions League spot last season, believes a lot is expected from coach Luciano Spalletti’s new signings in order to achieve their targets.

“Now, I'll go on holiday and then my season will start. I hope to do good things this season,” Perisic was quoted as saying by Fox Sports Asia.

“I'm a World Cup runner-up, but in order to win things this season, we need a lot of players. We need the team to pull together and we need more this season even from the new players [like Kwadwo Asamoah] because we're playing in the Champions League.

“I send my best wishes to all the lads who have joined us and already started working,” he added.

Perisic was a key member of Croatia squad that finished second behind France at the 2018 Fifa World Cup held in Russia.