Ghana Steps Up Amputee Football World Cup Preparations

The Ghana Amputee Football Association has stepped up preparations towards this year’s Amputee Football World Cup slated for October 24 to November 5 in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Association is undertaking a vigorous fund raising campaign to shore up financial and logistic support for the team to be at the Mundial.

The regular football national team, the Black Stars’ inability to make it to the just-ended World Cup in Russia has gingered the Management, Technical and playing body of the Association to lift up their game to bring honor and smiles to Ghanaians.

The Association has already outdoored its fundraising code for all Ghanaians to contribute their quota towards Ghana’s participation in the 15th Amputee Football World Cup.

According to the Chairman of the IMC, Rev Richard Nii Amartey Adesah, the code is aimed at widening the fundraising campaign to cover every Ghanaian hence the name, “One Ghanaian One Ghana Cedi” project.

“All one needs to do is to dial *713*3907# to contribute at least One Ghana Cedi (Ghc1.00) to help the Black Challenge bring the World Cup to Ghana,” Rev Adesah disclosed.

The Association is also calling on all companies and institutions to help sponsor the tickets of two or more members of the delegation, to make the World Cup dream a reality.

The national team would soon begin a non-residential training regime ahead of an international friendly against the Nigerian Amputee Football Team, the Special Eagles, in August as part of the preparations.

National Team Coach, Ali Jarrah, after monitoring the Amputee Football League and the foreign-based players, would soon announce the list of players to begin training for the final team that would make it to Mexico.

Ghana would join 23 other nations from across the world to compete for the Cup that was last won by Russia in 2014.

Ghana is tipped to be among the best three and possibly win the cup, considering the pedigree of players to make up the team.

With some thirteen (13) professional players based in Turkey and some local players tested in the local league, the Black Challenge is in pole position to lift the cup.

