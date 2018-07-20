Europa League: Nasiru Mohammed Sores In Hacken Defeat But Swedish Side Progress

Nasiru Mohammed scored in Hacken's 2-1 home defeat to Latvian side Liepaja on Thursday but the Swedish side progressed to the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League.

The former Ghana U17 captain levelled the scoring for Hacken in the 42nd minute.

This was after Senegalese Sady Gueye had given the visitors the lead in the 11th minute.

Girts Karlsons grabbed the winning goal in the 82nd minute.

Hacken have advanced 4-2 on aggregate and will face German side RB Leipzig.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com