Europa League: Godsway Donyoh Scores To Spark Nordsjælland Win Over Cliftonville

Second half substitute Godsway Donyoh scored to set FC Nordsjælland up to a 2-1 win over Cliftonville in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night.

Donyah levelled the scoring for the Danish side in the 58th minute by shooting home after Mads Aaquist successfully directed a ball squarely in the box to him.

He had replaced countryman Ibrahim Sadiq in the 46th minute.

Joe Gormley converted a 6th-minute opener for the Northern Irish side and an own goal from Jamie Harney gave Nordsjaelland the victory.

FC NordsjÃ¦lland will face Swedish side Swedish giants AIK next week in the second qualifying round.

