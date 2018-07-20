Abedi Pele And Stephen Appiah To Attend 60th Birthday Celebration Of Boxing Icon Professor Azumah Nelson

Ghanaian football legends Abedi Pele and Stephen Appiah are among high-profile personalities expected to attend the 60th birthday anniversary of boxing legend Professor Azumah Nelson.

Ex-Ghana winger Laryea Kingston, as well as former Hearts of Oak chairman Harry Zakkour, are among high-profile cast expected to attend the grand event this weekend.

An elaborate programme to mark the 60th birthday of the WBC super featherweight of all-time has been announced.

The three-time world boxing champion turned 60 on Thursday, July 19 but will be decorated by the World Boxing Council (WBC) with an award on Saturday, July 21, 2018, at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The iconic global figure has been taken stock of his enviable career which spanned over a decade.

Professor Azumah Nelson has been spending private time with his family, friends and associates at his residence as he reflects on his illustrious career.

The weigh-in takes place today (Friday), a day before the Azumah Nelson Fight Nights which falls on Saturday, July 21.

The main event dubbed 'The Battle' takes place on Saturday, July 21 with a five-fight bill.

A mega all-white birthday party for the global icon will take place at the Las Vegas Hall to crown the celebration.

A number of high-profile personalities including Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo, vice-president Mahamudu Bawumia as well as former Presidents Jerry John Rawlings and John Mahama are expected to grace the occasion.

At 60, the legendary Azumah Nelson has ventured into promotions in addition to social work in addition to his private business interests. Azumah, nicknamed the Professor, also received the WBC Champion Award at the sanctioning body's 55th Convention in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The 60th milestone edition of the Azumah Nelson Fight Night codenamed 'The Battle' takes will be a five-fight bill. Hard-hitting WBA International Super featherweight Champion Wahab Oluwaseun, a.k.a Seunzy will take on Togolese Mouibi Sarouna (Togo Warrior) in a contest, while Abraham 'No Shaking' I Bonsu will slug it out with Patrick Ayi, The Aligator for the Ghanaian Super Featherweight Championship.

Benjamin Lamptey (Daddy Lumba) and Sherif Quaye (One Time) clash for Ghanaian Lightweight Championship with Michael 'One Bullet' Ansah will fighting Isaac Dowuana the Zongo Fire in the Final eliminator for the Ghanaian Super featherweight title.

Emmanuel 'Kwahu Tyson' Danso will battle Stephen Abbey a.k.a Anero in the Super Middleweight contest.

The Azumah Nelson Fight Night is supported by GeoDrill Ghana, Ashfoam, GOIL, GLICO, T.T Brothers, GNPC, Joseco Safety, Sahara Natural Resources and Dusk Capital.

