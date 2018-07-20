In-form Aziz Tetteh Scores As Dynamo Moscow Thump Holstein Kiel In Final Pre-Season Match

Ghanaian midfielder Aziz Tetteh continued with his magnificent performance in pre-season for Dynamo Moscow as he grabbed a goal in their 6-2 win over Holstein Kiel.

The 28-year-old defensive midfielder has been one of the top performers for the Russian giants in their pre-season training games, and he kept up with that form when they engaged German Bundesliga 2 side Holstein Kiel on Thursday.

The Moscow-based giants were pegged back in the 17th minute when Heinz Morschel handed Kiel the initiative but the goal did not last as Fedor Cernych pulled level in the 22nd minute.

Aziz Tetteh gave Dynamo Moscow the lead in the 29th minute with a fantastic strike before goals from Fedor Cernych and Evgeni Lutsenko extended their advantage.

Heinz Morschel pulled a goal back for the German side but a brace from Evgeni Markov in the dying embers of the match was enough for Dynamo Moscow to record a 6-2 victory.

Tetteh enjoyed the entire duration of the match for Dmitri Khokhlov's side.

He is expected to replicate the impressive performance he exhibited throughout their pre-season training games when the Russian top flight league starts next week.

Dynamo Moscow will play as guests to Arsenal Tula in the opening fixture on July 29, 2018.

