Espanyol Join Russian Giants Lokomotiv Moscow In Pursuit Of Raphael Dwamena

Spanish side Espanyol have expressed huge interest in signing Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena.

The Blanquiazules are ready to meet his asking price of about 2.5 million euros to sign him from Swiss side FC Zurich.

But Espanyol must fend off competition from Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow.

Dwamena came close to signing for English Premier League side Brighton Hove & Albion but failed a medical.

The 22-year-old striker who has played 36 games this past season scoring 13 goals and 12 assists.

