GBA Wishes Rapheal Mensah Well In Upcoming World Title Bout

Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has delivered a goodwill message to Raphael Mensah (31-0, 23 KOs), as he battles for World Boxing Association (WBA) Super Featherweight champion Alberto Machado (19-0, 16 KOs) from Puerto Rico on Saturday 21, 2018.

The feisty bout slated for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas would see the two undefeated boxers lock horns in an undercard bout of Jaime Munguia(29-0, 25 KOs), 21, of Mexico, making his first defence against mandatory challenger and former titlist Liam Smith (26-1-1, 14 KOs), 29, of England.

The GBA in a press release celebrating the 60th year anniversary of legendary Ghanaian boxer, Azumah Nelson, bid the young boxing prodigy well in the upcoming bout.

It said, "we also wish Rafael Mensah who fights in the United States of America success in his hunt for the WBA Super Featherweight title."

This bout would be the first bout for Mensah outside Africa having fought 30 of his bout in Ghana and the other in Benin.