Alisson: Liverpool Make Brazilian World's Most Expensive Keeper

Liverpool have signed Roma's Brazil goalkeeper Alisson on a six-year contract.

The Reds have not revealed how much they have paid for the 25-year-old but it is reported to be about £66.8m - a world record for a keeper.

"In terms of my life and my career, it's a huge step for me being part of this club and this family," said Allison.

He has been at Roma for two years and played 37 Serie A games in 2017-18.

Alisson is Liverpool's fourth major signing since finishing the 2017-18 season fourth in the Premier League table and losing to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Brazil midfielder Fabinho, 24, has joined from Monaco in a deal which could be worth more than £40m, while Guinea midfielder Naby Keita, 23, has moved to the Merseyside club from German side RB Leipzig in a £48m deal.

Liverpool have also signed Switzerland forward Xherdan Shaqiri, 26, from Stoke City after triggering his £13m release clause.

In addition, the Reds have secured 26-year-old forward Mohamed Salah - who has scored 44 goals in 52 appearances for the club - on a new five-year contract this summer.