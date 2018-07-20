Golden Arms To Have Medicals On Saturday

The national arm wrestling team, Golden Arms, will have their medical examination at the Kama Health Centre, Labone, on Saturday.

The athletes would be screened for traces for malaria parasites as well as their sugar level, kidney, heart, liver, blood group, hypertension and hepatitis B.

The health screening is in line with activities lined up to prepare the team for the upcoming Africa Armwrestling Championship from Thursday, July 26, 2018, to Sunday, July 29, 2018.

According to www.armwrestlingghana.com, the health screening is being sponsored by K-Balm Ointment from Kofikrom Pharmacy.

Golden Arms is currently having a non-residential camping at the Accra Sports Stadium and would be residential camping after their medical screening.

Members of the Golden Arms selected for camping are; Siaw Richard (Sunyani), Michael Amoani (Sunyani), Googo Jazzy (Asokori), Santo Mensah (Sunyani), Isaac Owusu Mensah (KNUST), Nafew Mohammed (KNUST), Bernard Sarpong (Bremang), Ernest Danso (Maakori) and Derrick Adukwakye (Asokori).

Others are; Owusu Ansah (Ashtown), Isaac Antwi (KNUST), Diana Larbi (3C Armwrestling Club), Helen Robertson (Police), Grace Mintah (Police), Dora Dung (Police), Yasmine Kadiri (3C Armwrestling Club), Alberta B. Ampomah (Police) and Anita Doku (Police).

Some of the athletes also being called to camp are; Florence Boakye (Police), Mary Ayeetey (K-Balm), Frank Quashie (K-Balm), Desmond Osei Kofi (3C), Prince Lamptey (K-Balm), Adjatey Sowah (K-Balm), Benjamin Lamptey (Bukum), Wisdom Abramekyi (Tabora) and Richard Rapp (Odorkor Official Town).

The rest are; Isaac Nii Amugi (3C Armwrestling Club), Kabu Ocansey ( K-Balm), Nii Dodoo (Kaneshie-Awodome), Prince Affum (K-Balm), Noble Sakyi (Police), Isaah Kungah (K-Balm), Elvis Awuye (Police), Patrick Lartey (James Town), Edward Asamoah (Immigration), Fred Sena ( Police), Bambi Bamfoe (3C Armwrestling Club), Godfred Ankrah-Tumasi (Spintex), Adolphus Adusu (K-Balm), Haruna Tahiru (3C Armwrestling Club), Rodulph Welbeck (Police) and Daniel Annan (K-Balm).

The Golden Arms is poised to win the 2018 Africa Armwrestling Championship in Ghana.