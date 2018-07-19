Jerome Boateng Joins Stars From Jay Z's Roc Nation After World Cup

Germany International Jerome Boateng joined a flurry of stars in New York after the World Cup as clubs traveled to the United States for preseason.

Romelu Lukaku and Jerome Boateng, the first two soccer stars signed to Jay Z's Roc Nation Sports, were back from Russia on Monday, at Catch NYC.

The duo dined with a group including Spurs star Rudy Gay, Raven Ronnie Stanley, Met Dominic Smith, Roc Nation's Juan Perez, Michael Yormark and Kyle Thousand, and PR whiz Ron Berkowitz.

Proof there's still World Cup fever: When three kids approached for autographs, they all first went to Belgium star Lukaku.

Meanwhile Romelu Lukaku will quickly reunite with his Manchester United teammates who are in the Los Angeles for preseason.

Boateng on the other hand could not help Germany defend the World Cup and was out of team in the final group game against South Korea.

