Ghana Defender David Addy Fails Portimonense Trials

Ghana defender David Addy has failed trials at Portuguese Liga NOS side Portimonense.

The Ghana left-back was reported to be training with the PortimÃ£o-based outfit in a bid to win a contract ahead of the coming campaign.

But according to reports, the Ghanaian will not be offered a deal after failing to convince the club's hierarchy during their Saturday's pre-season friendly game against FC Porto B.

The club are said to prefer Japanese youngster Yuta Koike who is also on trial from Kashima Antlers.

Addy played for Portuguese sides FC Porto, AcadÃ©mica and V. GuimarÃ£es between 2009 and 2014.

He has also played in Belgium, India, Finland and was with FC Riga in Latvia for last season.

