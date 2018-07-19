There Is No Need To Rush Renovation Of Accra Sports Stadium - Sports Minister

Minister of Youth and Sports Isaac Asiamah says the renovation works at the Accra Sports Stadium would not be rushed despite the limited time left to host the Africa Women's Championship.

According to the Minister, even though the country will host the Africa Women's championship in November there will be venues on standby should Accra not be ready.

'The Accra Sports Stadium is not the only stadium in Ghana that can host the tournament; we have other stadia in Kumasi, Tamale, Cape Coast and Obuasi, which are equally good to host the games," he told GNA Sports.

'We have written to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to send inspectors to Ghana to inspect the places I have mentioned and they have responded positively,' he added.

Mr Asiamah also added he sent officials to the other venues to inspect the venue so they are not surprised by the unexpected.

'I have sent people to inspect the Kumasi and Tamale Sports Stadium and they look good, though we might need only a few things to put the place in good shape,' he added.

Mr Asiamah said, they are waiting for the CAF inspection team to have a look at the Kumasi, Tamale and Obuasi Stadia, which have equally good training pitches and hotels to accommodate teams and travelling fans.

The minister allayed fears that Ghana might not be able to host the upcoming Women's African Cup of Nations (AWCON) as works at the Accra Sports stadium might not be completed on time.

