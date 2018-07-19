Tom Saintfiet Takes Over As New Gambia Coach

Former Togo and Zimbabwe coach Tom Saintfiet has been appointed as Gambia’s new coach, the country’s football federation revealed in a statement.

The 45-year-old, who was most recently coach of Malta, has signed a nine-month contract.

Saintfiet takes over from former international Sang Ndong who is now technical director of the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) following the end of his contract in January.

“The Gambia Football Federation will pay the salary of the coach and other associated costs, while the Gambia Government is trying to secure funding to take over its responsibilities and all other necessary costs related to the coach and national teams,” the GFF said in a statement.

During spells with Namibia, Ethiopia and Yemen, Saintfiet forged a reputation for guiding footballing minnows to surprise results against more illustrious opponents.

His immediate task will be to take charge of the Scorpions’ remaining matches in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign where they are still looking for their first points of Group D which also includes Benin, Togo and Algeria.

Saintfiet will be unveiled to the country’s media on Thursday in Banjul.

