Middlesbrough Eye Albert Adomah Swoop

English Championship side Middlesbrough are considering a move for Aston Villa forward Albert Adomah, according to reports in the UK.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a hugely successful season with Aston Villa, having joined the club from Boro during the 2016/17 season.

However, reports suggest that he could be set for a dramatic return given the financial situation at Villa Park.

Adomah scored 15 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions for Aston Villa last term.

