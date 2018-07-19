CAF CONFED. CUP: Oti Akenteng Praises Aduana Stars Performance Against AS Vita

A member of the CAF/FIFA liaison team, Oti Akenteng has hailed Aduana Stars following their 2-1 win over AS Vita in the CAF Confederation Cup on Wednesday.

The Ghana Premier League champions recorded their first win of the competition after beating Congolese giants AS Vita a 2-1 on Match Day 3 courtesy goals from Bright Adjei and Yahaya Mohammed before Glody Muzinga grabbed a consolation for the visitors.

"Looking at our circumstances, I think Aduana Stars players did their best. Because it was a difficult game and the fitness level of players weren't good," he stated on Happy FM.

"Yahaya Mohammed was excellent yesterday. His fitness level was good compared to the rest of his teammates; he really worked hard to augment the fall short of his colleagues."

"Kenichi is a good coach and with good training, I believe they will excel in their next match in Congo."

The win has lifted Aduana Stars to 3rd on the standing with four points after three games.