CAF CONFED. CUP: Aduana Stars Coach Kenichi Lauds Players After Win Against AS Vita

Kenichi Yatsuhashi, head coach of Aduana Stars has applauded his players following their 2-1 win over Congolese champions AS Vita Club at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park in Dormaa on Wednesday.

Yayaha Mohammed and Bright Adjei ensured the Ghana Premier League champions picked up their first win of the CAF Confederation Cup campaign to boost their chances of making it out of the group stage.

“I think our players did very well,” he said in his post-match interview.

“Obviously we had a good opponent to play against.”

“Extremely difficult match and I think it could have gone either way but our boys did put in a little more effort to win the match.”

“Not always we had the ball but they didn’t create any chances against us so I think we controlled the game very well.”

Bright Adjei, the scorer of Aduana's first goal, was substituted after 35 minutes.

“Well, he wasn’t 100% fit and he just recovered from an illness and that contributed to our plan,” Kenichi revealed.

“Depending on what we do now and the next one, I think we have about one week or more and it is a very limited time to work but I am sure our team will improve.”

The win means Aduana are third with four points, same points as second place AS Vita with Moroccan side Raja Casablanca leading the table with five points after beating Asec Mimosas 1-0 in Abidjan.

It was the Japanese-American first game since taking over from coach Yusif Abubakar last week.