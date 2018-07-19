GBA Salutes Professor Azumah Nelson On 60th Birthday... Wishes Rafael Mensah Success

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) is very much thankful to the Almighty who knows it all and has made our boxing professor to live to hit his 60th birthday.

Without doubt Africa’s greatest boxer Azumah Nelson has been inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame, received many awards and acknowledgements from the world’s premier boxing sanctioning body - The World Boxing Council (WBC) among others.

The big milestone falls on July 19 and would be officially celebrated with a special edition Azumah Nelson Fight Night at Ghana’s main boxing promotional address, the Bukom Arena on July 21.

The GBA has already bestowed the Greatest and Best Super Featherweight of All Time honour on Azumah.

Information reaching us say Nicaraguan, Alexis Arguello, is expected to send a team to Accra to present the accolade, a release from the legends promotional has revealed.

The three-time world boxing champion assumed a legendary status in his homeland Ghana and globally when he dominated the super featherweight division as a champion for 10 years. He was subsequently inducted as the first African into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in the year 2004. Azumah Nelson, a respected statesman in his native Ghana, also established Azumah Nelson foundation to help the young to realize their potential through education and sport.

The turning point in Azumah’s career occurred in June 1982, when he was handed an opportunity to fight Salvadore Sanchez for the WBC featherweight title. It was a tough bout and the young Ghanaian boxer at the time lost in the 15th round. But his spirited performance against the better established Mexican-born world champion impressed the decision makers of the sport great deal such that he was given other opportunities.

Two years after the Sanchez episode Azumah Nelson rose to the occasion and defeated Wilfredo Gomez to win the WBC featherweight title.

Going to 60 the legendary Azumah Nelson has ventured into promotions in addition to social work in addition to his private business interests. Azumah, nicknamed the Professor, has received the WBC Champion Award at the sanctioning body’s 55th Convention in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The 60th milestone edition of the Azumah Nelson Fight Night code named ‘The Battle’ takes will be a five-fight bill. Hard-hitting WBA International Super featherweight Champion Wahab Oluwaseun, a.k.a Seunzy will take on Togolese Mouibi Sarouna (Togo Warrior) in a contest, while Abraham “No Shaking” I Bonsu will slug it out with Patrick Ayi, The Aligator for the Ghanaian Super Featherweight Championship.

Benjamin Lamptey (Daddy Lumba) and Sherif Quaye (One Time) clash for Ghanaian Lightweight Championship with Michael ‘One Bullet’ Ansah will fighting Isaac Dowuana the Zongo Fire in the Final eliminator for the Ghanaian Super featherweight title. Emmanuel ‘Kwahu Tyson’ Danso will battle Stephen Abbey a.k.a Anero in the Super Middleweight contest. The Azumah Nelson Fight Night is supported by GeoDrill Ghana, Ashfoam and GOIL.

On this occasion the GBA deems it fit to salute you and say HAPPY Birthday.

Meanwhile, we also wish Rafael Mensah who fights in the United States of America success in his hunt for the WBA Super Featherweight title.

Rafael Mensah is undefeated in 31 fights, while Alberto Machado has a record of 19 wins no defeat with 16 knockouts.

Eyes of boxing, in the world, would be focused on Ghana and the Ghanaian who is hungry to add to the nation's world champions.

As the administrators, managers and operators of the sport in Ghana, we pray for success.