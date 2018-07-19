Ghanaian Midfielder Moses Odjer Named In Salernitana Squad For Preseason

Former Ghana youth star Moses Odjer has been called for preseason exercise by Italian serie B side Salernitana.

The former Black Satellites midfielder has been in the dark over his future in recent times with interests flooding in from different clubs.

The ex-Tema youth player was also reported to be on his way out of the club due to his ambitions of playing in the top flight.

However, Coach Stefano Colantuono has invited the 21-year-old to camp for preseason ahead of next season.

Moses Odjer has been a key member of the side since joining from Catania. Last season he played 25 games in the Serie B with two Coppa Italia matches.

Below is the list for Salernitana preseason

Goalkeepers: Bruno Capasso ('00 - Primavera), Daniele Lazzari , Antonio Russo ('00 - Sarnese), Stefano Russo.

Defenders: Tiago Casasola, Valerio Mantovani, Raffaele Pucino, Raffaele Schiavi, Luigi Vitale, Guillaume RenÃ© Gigliotti, Gioacchino Galeotafiore ('00 - Primavera), Antonio Granata , Filippo Sette

Midfielders : Jean Daniel Akpa Akpro, Daniele Altobelli, Nicola Bellomo, Luca Castiglia, Danilo Gaeta, Andrea Mazzarani, Moses Odjer, Antonio Palumbo, Franco Signorelli.

Forwards: Riccardo Bocalon, Emanuele Cicerelli, Nunzio Di Roberto, Alessandro Rosina, Emilio Volpicelli, Pasquale De Sarlo

