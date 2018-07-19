Can't You See Anas Aremeyaw Anas Is Blessed Beyond Curse? - Coach David Duncan Quizzes

Renowned Ghanaian coach, Coach David Duncan has descended heavily on the critics of ace journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The award-winning undercover journalist has been heavily criticized by some people since the release of his latest piece 'Number 12' which was focused on exposing the rot in Ghana football.

On Monday, July 16, a document was cited which reads that the BBC had no hands in the 'Number 12' documentary which fingered several Ghana Football Association top officials and over 80 match officials.

However, on Wednesday, July 18, BBC rubbished the reportage that they have distanced themselves from the documentary which has shaken the foundations of Ghana football.

THREAD: Dear followers, please note that reports circulating in the media that #BBCAfricaEye is distancing itself from Anas Aremeyaw Anas are completely untrue. In fact, we are currently working with Anas on a new project. pic.twitter.com/vze931CjJT — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) July 18, 2018

However, the former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak trainer took his official twitter page slam the critics of ace journalist.