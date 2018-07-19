modernghana logo

20 minutes ago

Can't You See Anas Aremeyaw Anas Is Blessed Beyond Curse? - Coach David Duncan Quizzes

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Renowned Ghanaian coach, Coach David Duncan has descended heavily on the critics of ace journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The award-winning undercover journalist has been heavily criticized by some people since the release of his latest piece 'Number 12' which was focused on exposing the rot in Ghana football.

On Monday, July 16, a document was cited which reads that the BBC had no hands in the 'Number 12' documentary which fingered several Ghana Football Association top officials and over 80 match officials.

However, on Wednesday, July 18, BBC rubbished the reportage that they have distanced themselves from the documentary which has shaken the foundations of Ghana football.

Below is the statement from BBC Africa

However, the former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak trainer took his official twitter page slam the critics of ace journalist.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

