Gianfranco Zola Named Chelsea Assistant Head Coach
Gianfranco Zola has been named Chelsea assistant head coach to new boss Maurizio Sarri.
Sarri was officially unveiled in the role on Wednesday, with Zola now confirmed as his No 2 later the same day.
"For me, it is an amazing thing," he told the club's official website. "I am very willing to work hard because it is going to be a difficult challenge but I am pleased to be here, and to work hard with Maurizio to be successful.
"It would be great to be successful with Maurizio and for the club and I will give my best, as I did in the past as a player, so I will give my best in my new position.
"I am very much looking forward to the challenge in general. I would love us to start well and we are all very excited to start this new adventure."