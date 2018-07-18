Ghanaian Defender Nicholas Opoku Features For Udinese In Friendly Win Over ND Gorica

Ghanaian defender Nicholas Opoku featured for Udinese in their 2-0 pre-season win over ND Gorica on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old was replaced after 46 minutes by Danilo after helping the side clinch victory against the Slovenian side with Italian Kevin Lasagna grabbing a brace in the 3rd and 44th minutes respectively.

The highly-rated defender, who joined the European outfit from Tunisian side Club Africain, has been handed a real opportunity to stake a claim in the team.

This is the second game for the Ghanaian after he marked his debut in the 10-0 demolishing of FVG Representative.

Compatriot Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu was absent from the team as he continues to sort out his long-term future.

