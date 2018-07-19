Brighton Revive Interest In Ghana Striker Raphael Dwamena

English Premier League side Brighton have reignited their interest in FC Zurich forward Raphael Dwamena,11 months after he failed medical at the club.

Dwamena, 22, was on the verge of joining the English Premier League side last summer after the Seagulls had a £13.8m bid accepted by the Swiss side for the player's services, but the deal fell off after Dwamena failed a medical.

FC Zurich contested the medical failure claim from the English side but Chris Hughton's side are back in for the player after making contact with the Swiss side about a deal for the Ghana international.

However, Brighton face competition from Lokomotiv Moscow and Espanyol.

Dwamena has netted 21 goals in 50 games for the Zurich-based outfit, having moved to the Swiss outfit last year from Austria.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com