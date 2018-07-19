Re-Grassing Of Robert Mensah Sports Stadium For 2018 Africa Women Cup Of Nations Begins

The Robert Mensah Sports Stadium in Cape Coast is undergoing re-grassing as a training pitch for the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations.

It is expected to ready for use in three months time.

Green Grass Technology-an indigenous Ghanaian firm has been awarded the contract to improve the state of the pitches for the eight-team tournament.

Pitch surface of Robert Mensah Stadium ( one of the training venues) in Cape Coast totally graded and being prepared for @CAF_Online Africa Women’s Championship in November







Work is to be completed in 3 months. pic.twitter.com/1FWR2j8wop — MOYSGH Official (@MOYSGh) July 17, 2018

The 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations will run from 17 November - 1 December.

Qualified countries are Algeria, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Mali, South Africa, Zambia and Nigeria.

