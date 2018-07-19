modernghana logo

36 minutes ago | Sports News

Re-Grassing Of Robert Mensah Sports Stadium For 2018 Africa Women Cup Of Nations Begins

Ghanasoccernet.com
The Robert Mensah Sports Stadium in Cape Coast is undergoing re-grassing as a training pitch for the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations.

It is expected to ready for use in three months time.

Green Grass Technology-an indigenous Ghanaian firm has been awarded the contract to improve the state of the pitches for the eight-team tournament.

The 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations will run from 17 November - 1 December.

Qualified countries are Algeria, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Mali, South Africa, Zambia and Nigeria.

