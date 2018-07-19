Apology reduces dignity,and fail to apologize is a pride.So,what man has to do is to try not to do anything wrong.By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ
Re-Grassing Of Robert Mensah Sports Stadium For 2018 Africa Women Cup Of Nations Begins
The Robert Mensah Sports Stadium in Cape Coast is undergoing re-grassing as a training pitch for the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations.
It is expected to ready for use in three months time.
Green Grass Technology-an indigenous Ghanaian firm has been awarded the contract to improve the state of the pitches for the eight-team tournament.
The 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations will run from 17 November - 1 December.
Qualified countries are Algeria, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Mali, South Africa, Zambia and Nigeria.
