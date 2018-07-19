Swansea City Pour Cold Water On Andre Ayew To Newcastle United Reports

Swansea City have rejected reports linking Andre Ayew to Newcastle United in the ongoing transfer window.

Reports went widespread in the media that the Ghanaian is edging closer to a switch to Premier League side Newcastle United after manager Rafa Benitez identified him as a key target.

According to the reports, the Magpies have made contact with Swansea City over the availability of the Ghana international.

However, the Welsh-based outfit have denied receiving offers for the left-footed attacker who is also reported to be on the radar of Turkish side Besiktas.

Ayew is among the players expected to leave Swansea City following their relegation from the Premier League last term.

He failed to hit the back of the net in 12 appearances for the Swans, having joined in the winter transfer window.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com