Inter Allies Player Prince Appiah Dead

Premier League side, Inter Allies have reported that their player Prince Appiah has passed away.

Appiah was reported to be involved in a fatal accident.

Below is the official statement released by the club

Inter Allies are profoundly shaken to announce the death of one of our players, Prince Appiah.

He was involved in a fatal car accident on early hours of Sunday around Cantonments in Accra.

He was taken to Police Hospital and later to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital were he battled for his life till he passed away this afternoon.

We are very sad and heartbroken with this terrible news.

Prince joined Inter Allies in May 2018

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.

May his soul rest in perfect peace.