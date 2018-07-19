English Championship Side West Brom Consider Daniel Amartey Swoop

English Championship side West Brom are considering a swoop for Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old joined the Foxes during the 2016 winter transfer window and quickly established himself in the side under then manager Claudio Ranieri.

The Ghanaian has struggled to churn out regular playing time following the departure of the veteran Italian manager.

According to reports in the UK, the Foxes are willing to cash on him after falling out of favour last term.

The former Copenhagen defender is reported to be a man in demand this summer after West Brom registered their interest in acquiring his services for the forthcoming campaign.

Darren Moore's are out to add quality to their ranks as they look to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking this season, and it seems Amartey's could help their course.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com