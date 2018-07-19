Torino To Add Afriyie Acquah In Deal To Bring Empoli Star Rade Krunic

Italian side Torino are in negotiations with Empoli to add Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah in a deal to bring Empoli Star Rade Krunic to Turin.

Torino boss Walter Mezzari is reported to be interested in signing 7 million rated Bosnian midfielder Rade Krunic but Empoli wants midfielder Afriyie Acquah as part of the transfer.

According to reports in Italy, Empoli wants 5 million euros and the Ghana International.

Afriyie Acquah has struggled to break into the first team of Torino since the arrival of the former Watford boss.

The 26-year-old has emerged on the radar of several clubs in Italy but Empoli could be his next destination following their increasing interest in the midfielder.

Empoli head coach Aurelio Andreazzoli believes the 26-year-old will be key to side's stay in the league with his vast experience.

Acquah has previously played for Palermo, Parma and Sampdoria.

