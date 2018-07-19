Ghana Defender Daniel Amartey Pops On Stoke City Radar

Leicester City midfielder has reportedly emerged as a target for English Championship side Stoke City this summer.

The Ghanaian international, who joined the Foxes during the second half of the 2016 season, has fallen out of favour at the club after finding regular playing time difficult to come by last term.

The 23-year-old made just 14 appearances across all competitions, although he did miss a large period of the campaign through injury.

Reports emerging from UK suggest that Claude Puel's side has received an offer from the Potters.

Amartey is a man in demand this summer, it seems, with the report claiming that West Brom are also interested in acquiring his signature.

The Ghana international has made 54 appearances for the club during his two-and-a-half years as a Leicester player, scoring one goal.

