KRC Genk Midfielder Joseph Painstil Suffers Injury Blow

Ghana youth midfielder Joseph Paintsil is set to be sidelined for some days after suffering an injury in KRC Genk pre-season training.

The 20-year-old midfielder did not take part in the side's pre-season friendly win over Beringen over the weekend due to the setback.

Paintsil joined the Belgian outfit on a four-year deal from Ghanaian side Tema Youth this summer after excelling in the Hungarian top flight league with TC Ferencvarosi.

He is expected to be key for the side in the Belgian Pro League this term.

