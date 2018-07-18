Kids Showcase Tennis Skills

Participants, Duah and other officials pose after the tourney

The future of Ghana Tennis looks promising after a top display of tennis was on show at the just ended National U-14 Junior Tennis Championship at the Accra Stadium Tennis Courts over the weekend.

The National U-14 Championship was organized by Tennis Foundation Ghana (TFG) under the auspices of the GTF with support from Tenolf Sports.

Desmond Ayaaba of Baboo Sports Academy, Tema, and Helena Hammond of Stadium Tennis Club, Accra, emerged as winners in the 3-day tourney.

Helena ousted Veronica Antwi 6-2 to win the girls category and in the boy's event, Desmond Ayaaba successfully won 6-3 over Winneba based Lemeck Bagerbaseh.

Speaking after receiving her medal, Helena said, “I gave this match my best and I commend my opponent for putting up a great fight. I have learnt a lot from the Championship and I hope to continue my winning streak.”

Ghana Tennis Federation’s (GTF) President, Isaac Aboagye Duah, expressed delight at the performance of Ayaaba and Helena stressing that, among others, this feat would further boost the Federation in its renewed commitment to developing Ghana tennis from the grassroots.

Duah urged the juvenile players to take their education serious.