Ernestina Abambila: Black Princesses Excited About Spain Training Tour

Ghana's U20 Female team will leave Ghana for Spain to fine-tune preparations ahead of their participation at this next month's FIFA U20 Women's World Cup.

The Black Princesses are expected to leave Ghana on Friday for what will be the last phase of their preparations for the tournament to be staged in France from 5th to 24th August.

Midfielder Ernestina Abambila is happy with the tour and believes it will help them prepare adequately for the tournament.

“I have not been there before. But it is such an opportunity for me to be there as a part of the black princesses team. We are under good preparation.” She told Joy Sports.

Her professional football career at German side FC Minsk has greatly improved her game and allowed her to gain new perspectives to help motivate her for the World Cup.

“Over there the football is different from here because the parents’ support their track. Over here in Ghana we don’t receive the same support, they don’t give us the same motivation.”

During her downtime, while training at Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram, Abamila enjoyed watching the World Cup this past month, rooting for Russia until their loss in the quarterfinals.

“During the final match, I was rooting for Croatia but unfortunately they lost to France.”

Abamila along with the rest of the Black Princesses squad are in group A for the World Cup, facing host team France in the opening on Aug. 5. They later play New Zealand and the Netherlands.