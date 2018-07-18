PICTURES: Man Utd Unveil £183 Kit – The Most Expensive In History

Manchester United unveiled the most expensive replica kit in their history, with a full adults’ version costing a staggering £183.

United hailed the design, released to mark their 140th anniversary, but the price has come under fire from many supporters.

The kit, worn by Paul Pogba, is inspired by the club’s historical links with Newton Heath and has a small train-track graphic intended as a tribute to the railway workers who formed United in 1878. But the cost of the shirt is just under £110 for adults, with the children’s version priced at around £45.

Richard Arnold, United’s group managing director, said: “There are many great moments in this club’s fantastic history, and none more important than the year the club was founded, back in 1878. This shirt from adidas pays homage to the year we were founded, and marks 140 years of footballing success.”

One player who will not be wearing the jersey in the forthcoming season is Daley Blind, who has completed his return to Ajax.

