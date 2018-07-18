Former Black Satellites forward, Yaw Yeboah has completed a move to Spanish side CD Numancia. Yeboah signed a three year deal with the Spanish Segunda Divis...
Former U-20 Star Yaw Yeboah Completes CD Numancia Move
Former Black Satellites forward, Yaw Yeboah has completed a move to Spanish side CD Numancia.
Yeboah signed a three year deal with the Spanish Segunda Division side from Machester City and will be presented to the media on Wednesday afternoon.
Yeboah was an integral member of the Ghana squad at the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2015.
Yeboah is joining the Spanish Segunda Division side after spending four seasons with Pep Guardiola side.
The 21-year-old has enjoyed loan spells at LOSC Lille, FC Twente and Real Oviedo.