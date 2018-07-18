Former U-20 Star Yaw Yeboah Completes CD Numancia Move

Former Black Satellites forward, Yaw Yeboah has completed a move to Spanish side CD Numancia.

Yeboah signed a three year deal with the Spanish Segunda Division side from Machester City and will be presented to the media on Wednesday afternoon.

El nuevo extremo rojillo Yaw Yeboah será presentado hoy tras el entrenamiento en rueda de prensa (12:30 h)



Puedes seguir la comparecencia en directo a partir de esa hora aquí:



📽 https://t.co/L8nJ8LigJx pic.twitter.com/9MRNSILUQm — cdnumancia (@cdnumancia) July 18, 2018

Yeboah was an integral member of the Ghana squad at the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2015.

Yeboah is joining the Spanish Segunda Division side after spending four seasons with Pep Guardiola side.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed loan spells at LOSC Lille, FC Twente and Real Oviedo.