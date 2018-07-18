I'll Keep My Promise To Kwesi Appiah - Kwadwo Asamoah Reassures Ghana Return

Ghana ace Kwadwo Asamoah is sticking to his words of making a return to national duty in September after four years in the wilderness.

Owing to injury troubles, the new Inter Milan signing has not played for the Black Stars since featuring in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Uganda in September 2014.

He has long indicated his desire to make a comeback since putting his fitness issues behind him, but never quite walks the talk.

Last month, he restated his ambition, this time, putting a timeline to it, and it appears there is no backing down on this one.

"I have made a promise to come back to the national team in September and I am sticking to that," Asamoah said in an interview with KweseESPN.

"I hope to stay fit and then that will happen because I always said I needed time away to deal with the injuries."

With an international return well and truly on the cards and a change of clubs, the debate over where the utility man will be deployed is certain to become a thing once again.

While at Juventus, the Accra-born was largely played on the left side of defence. He began his career, though, as a midfielder, a position he is mostly seen in with the Black Stars.

"As a player, I have proven I can be useful to a team in many ways, so it will be up to the boss to make that decision and then I will give off my best as I have always done," Asamoah, who recently completed a switch to Inter, remarked.

"[Inter] have signed me with a plan in mind and so it is up to the coach to implement that."

Asamoah, who spent six years with Juve, leaving with six Serie A titles, four Coppa Italia winner's medals and three Super Cups, also shed light on his recent transfer.

"I made this move because I needed a change, but not in terms of the country I play in," the former Liberty Professionals man said.

"The choice of Inter Milan is basically because it works well for my family and allows me to continue playing at a really high and competitive level."