2018 CAF CONFED CUP: Aduana Stars Coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi Confident Ahead Of AS Vita Clash

Head Coach of Aduana Stars Kenichi Yatsuhashi is confident his side will emerge victorious ahead of their CAF Confederations Cup clash against Congolese giants AS Vita.

Yatsuhashi, who will be leading Aduana for the first time in a competitive game is looking forward to begin his era with a win.

The Ghanaian Champions are rock bottom of group A after two games in the group, with only a point following defeat to Asec Mimosa in the opener and a draw against Raja Casablanca.

Aduana needs a win to stand a chance of progress to the quarter-finals and the former Inter Allies coach is hopeful of success this afternoon.

"We have high-quality players, we have worked very hard this past week so I'm sure that our team will play well. We will all do our best to win this match. We all know this our opponents is a very strong side so it is going to be a good match," he said in a pre-match conference.

The Japanese American tactician is also happy about having a healthy squad, who will be equal to the task on Wednesday.

"I will say we have no injuries, I think we are in a very good situation and if we had any injury in the game we have good players on the bench," he added.

A win against Vita will see the Dormaa based club go on same points with the Congolese side and will open up their chances of qualifying for the quarterfinals.

